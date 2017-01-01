Celtic Music Magazine is the official newsletter and webzine for the Irish & Celtic Music Podcast. It is a weekly email newsletter and webzine dedicated to the promotion of Celtic music, culture, and history. Each issue highlights the latest editions of the podcast and the independent Celtic bands who are featured in the show. It offers free Celtic MP3s by these indie Celtic bands, podcasts, occasional album and concert reviews, as well as some history and travel information related to our Celtic Invasion Vacations.

Celtic music is defined as the music of the Celtic people as well as their descendants. You’ll find information about the seven Celtic nations of Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Isle of Man, Cornwall, Brittany, and Galicia. Plus, there’s a heavy international Celtic appreciation since you can find Celtic music and culture in Portugal, Germany, Mexico, Japan, Czechoslovakia, Hungary Russia, Poland, the Americas, Canada, New Zealand, France, Australia, and beyond. The Celtic Music Magazine brings them all together under one Celtic kingdom.

Our goal is to change your world with Celtic music!

Serving Celtic Fans and Bands since 2000

There is no other newsletter so intensely dedicated to promoting independent Celtic music like the Celtic Music Magazine. So subscribe for free to help share your love of the music and culture of the Celts.

Irish & Celtic Music Podcast

The Irish & Celtic Music Podcast is an award-winning free Celtic radio show of independent Irish & Celtic music. The show won “Best Podsafe Music” in 2009 and 2010 in the People’s Choice Podcast Awards. It is one of the Top music podcasts on iTunes and receives over 10,000 downloads of each show each and every week. It is hosted by Marc Gunn, known as The Celtfather for his incredible network of promotion for Celtic music.

Each hour-long show features a mix of indie Celtic music with a variety of styles from traditional Celtic tunes, Irish drinking songs, Scottish folk songs, bagpipes, music from Ireland, Scotland, Canada, Australia, the United States, and around the world. As a podcast, you can listen to or download at your leisure. It is also syndicated on a number of internet and terrestrial radio stations.

