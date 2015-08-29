REVIEW: “Holy Water” by Whiskey Sunday

Irish and Country music have always shared a history. We saw this clearly through The Chieftains and The Nashville Session albums “Down the Old Plank Road” in 2002 and “Further Down the Old Plank Road” in 2003. However, in these albums we saw mostly classic Celtic and Country / Appalachian songs played highlighting many of their historical connections.

Yet, in their debut album, “Holy Water” Whiskey Sunday does a beautiful job of continuing to explore this relationship in more of a contemporary way. The way they blend these genres and create such a unique sound is incredibly intriguing to me. It sounds both traditional and yet modern at the same time. Thus, making this Irish / Americana folk-rock band something all of its own and definitely worthy of taking notice.

The first song on the album Wedding Ring is a fun, lively upbeat song. It prominently features the Irish fiddle in it and has a steady beat being played on the bodhran. Thus, we see much of the Irish influence. However, the vocals and banjo certainly give it more of a Midwest sound. Still despite the upbeat, light-hearted sound that is used the lyrics really ground it and carry an interesting message. With lines like “I haunt my ghosts, they don’t bother me” and “We’ll return to the places we were from,” the listener really can see the thoughtfulness and excellent craftsmanship of the writer.

The next track Rocking Chair (end of outlaw) further shows the creativity and talent of this group. The lyrics tell a beautiful story while the instrumentation weaves this amazing tapestry for the story to hang upon. While there are times where a certain instrument dominates, such as the percussion during the chorus, or when the fiddle and harp have solos, it is done in such a way that they seamlessly fade in and then fade back out into the mix. The overall emotional feeling that this song gives off is so raw and powerful. This is probably why it is one of my favorite tracks on the album.

Continuing in the storytelling tradition is She Took the Train. While more metaphorical in nature than the previous track, it is probably the most Irish themed song on the album. It is impossible to not recognize the influence with the use of the uilleann pipes and the heavy beat being played on the bodhran. It is a song of longing and carries with it this sense of struggle

On the opposite end, American Spirit, as its name suggests, is the song that is the most Americana. Lyrics aside, musically it sounds truest to that style. Between the banjo, snare drum and the fiddle the Mid-western country influence is prominently featured. This is not a bad thing as this is what the band was trying to embrace in this song, as is suggested by the title. It is certainly a spirited toe-tapping song that should get one to feel their own American Spirit.

Other tracks to take notice of on this album are Cabin Song, which features the harp and is beautifully sung, No More Memory For the Rest, The Narrows, and That Good Fight. All of these songs and the previously mentioned ones are written by Patrick Joseph Rieger. Both him and Deidre Moore are the founding members of Whiskey Sunday and while they live and play currently in the LA area both hail from the Mid-West.

Thus, in this album, Whiskey Sunday truly returns to the places where they are from and showcase their Irish-American and Mid-western routes in an exciting beautiful way. This is certainly a band you should explore and take notice. If this is their debut album, I cannot wait for their next one.

Artist: Whiskey Sunday

Buy Album: Holy Water

Stephen Mc Sweeney is a High School English/Drama teacher. Besides writing for the Celtic MP3s Music Magazine, he enjoys acting, writing and playing Celtic music. He can be seen as one of the members of the band Terrible Musicians, where he plays percussion and mandolin.