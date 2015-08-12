REVIEW: “Live From the Poor Mouth” by New York Brogue

When the Irish fled to this country to find a new home and hope perhaps the two most popular cities for these immigrants were Boston and New York. So it’s not surprising to find that Irish culture and pride run deep in these areas today. One such sign of this is the resurgence of Irish music.

For example, New York Brogue was formed by percussionist and vocalist Danny Flinn in 2007 in an attempt to capture the energy, skill and passion for live Irish music that was found in the Bronx Irish Sessions. In 2013, they caught it in on CD. “Live From the Poor Mouth” is a live performance recorded at the An Beal Bocht Café in the Bronx and released in March of 2014. The album is raw, powerful and authentic. It is a wonderful mix of traditional Irish songs as well as more contemporary ones.

Some of the more traditional songs on the album are its first two tracks The Banks of the Roses and Cul Aodh/Slieve Russell/Cathal McConnell's. The first track on the album, The Banks of the Roses, is a song about roving and living life. It gives a nice upbeat tempo and helps to establish the tone of the album. The singer’s intonation helps to solidify the light-hearted nature of the song as well. Overall, it makes you smile and dance along. The next track is a series of jigs. They continue pushing the energy of the performance and are performed very cleanly. While not over done the notes of the whistle ring true and bright. The clapping you hear in the background further emphasizes the infectious nature of the music. Plus, hearing the audience helps bring the listener in on the experience.

However, the next two songs Queen of Arqyl and Tom Paine’s Bones gear us to more of the contemporary. Queen of Arqyl, written by Andy M. Stewart is often thought of as a traditional tune, but was written and originally performed by the Silly Wizards. It is a beautiful song of love and devotion. Here, the constant rhythmic bowing helps to keep the pace, while the bodhran helps to add emphasis where needed. Furthermore, the whistle plays the higher melody with skill and dexterity. Overall, the energy is explosive. Meanwhile, Tom Paine’s Bones, written by Graham Moore, slows the pace down a bit, but keeps the energy. Furthermore, it really highlights the American roots of these performers, as Tom Paine is considered to be one of the founding fathers of this country. I love New York Brogue’s version of this song and it is perhaps one of my favorite tracks on this album.

Nevertheless, they don’t stay too long in the contemporary, but follow this up with a set of reels. Thus, the rest of the album goes bouncing back and forth between traditional and contemporary. It is obvious that they put a lot of thought into the organization of the tracks because it serves as a wonderful mix.

Other tracks are Wild Mountain Thyme in which they perform it beautifully. The solos are well done and help to balance things with smooth transitions between lead instruments and back to the lyrics. The Leaving of Liverpool, Colonel Fraser's and Sleeping Tune are a number of other traditional tracks you will hear. As for contemporary songs, there is a wonderful arrangement of The Auld Triangle/A Miner's Life and Ordinary Man, made famous by Christy Moore.

All in all, this is a wonderful album to add to your collection. It does a magnificent job of capturing the power and beauty of live Irish music. Don’t miss it. So get yourself a pint, sit back and enjoy the show.

Artist: New York Brogue

Buy Album: Live from the Poor Mouth

Stephen Mc Sweeney is a High School English/Drama teacher. Besides writing for the Celtic MP3s Music Magazine, he enjoys acting, writing and playing Celtic music. He can be seen as one of the members of the band Terrible Musicians, where he plays percussion and mandolin.