Review: Socks in The Frying Pan – Return of the Giant Sock Monsters from Outer Space

I owe Socks in the Frying Pan an apology. They sent me their new album, Return of the Giant Sock Monsters From Outer Space, a couple of months ago, and I'm just now getting around to talking about it. The trio consists of two brothers, Shane and Fiachra Hayes, and Aodán Coyne. And this album is both fun and beautiful. The delay in review has not come from anything to do with the album, but my own crazy busy schedule.



They, once more, mailed me the physical CD from Ireland, which was nice of them – I don't get mail from overseas often. I love the cover art and the retro, kitchy, “B Creature Movie” theme. They continue the “tradition” of identifying the tunes as the kind of tune: jig, reel, song (vocals), even a waltz.



I always like the mix of instrumental and vocal with this band. The reels and jigs tend to be upbeat and high energy. This album immediately went on my playlists. It's been part of my writing/working soundtrack. The songs have lovely woven harmonies to the melody in that traditional Celtic sound that's both soothing and energetic, especially since you can hear the brogue in the vocals. There are traditional tunes mixed with originals…and they're all what I've come to expect from these guys.



I do love “Spaceships and Frying Pan”, it's a reel with hornpipes – but if it's about spaceships? I'm all over that. They do an amazing cover of “Rollin' in my Sweet Baby's Arms”. “When I'm Gone” is haunting and slow with great beauty. They have two jig sets that are toe-tapping.

Unlike movie sequels, this second album is as good, if not better,

Artist: Socks in the Frying Pan Website

Buy Album: On the website or on Amazon.

