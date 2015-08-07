REVIEW: “The Child Ballads Vol. 1” by Martyn Wylde

Multi-instrumentalist and bard, Martyn Wylde brings to life some of the old Child’s Ballads in his most recent album, “The Child Ballads Volume 1.” Having been trained as a Bard through a British organization known as The Order of Bards, Ovates and Druids (OBOD), Martyn’s interest in the old ballads categorized by scholar Francis James Child in the 19th century was a natural fit. He is said to want to be a ‘true keeper of the traditions and history of the Celtic people.’

Moreover, these traditional folk songs in the Child’s Ballads weave such incredible stories that they are perfect for Martyn’s style of singing, vocal range and guitar picking. Through his musicianship and light touch each song on the album is allowed to come to life and bring the listener in on these fantastic stories. On this follow-up album, Martyn plays all of the instruments and even harmonizes with himself. Thus, allowing him to control the clear direction and mood he wishes to set. All of it, in the end works masterfully. To listen to this album is to get wrapped up in one incredible adventure after another.

On this album, there are so many songs about loss, heartbreak, and love. The first song on the album, The Wife of Usher's Well, tells the sad tale of a mother who sends her three children off to sea to find they died shortly after. Grieving for them, the ghostly specters of her sons come back. However, she sees them as living and tries to feed them and give them a place to sleep. In the end, all comes for naught and they must leave her before the day breaks. Throughout this song Martyn’s powerful vocals showcases the struggle and grief while his guitar adds a richness that compliments the higher vocals.

Clyde Water, however, is a song of heartbreak and betrayal. This is a song where the mother lies and consequently causes her child’s death. In this song, Willie is thinking of his love Margaret and it is hear the trouble starts. With this song, Martyn still keeps the lyrics in the front, but uses a precise picking pattern to help emphasize key elements of the story. The pressure applied highlights certain focal points. Likewise, as the song progressives it helps to drive up the tension.

On the other hand, The Daemon Lover is a song about false love and needing to deal with the consequences. In the song progresses, there seems to be a hollowness or forlornness that resonates with the woman’s betrayal of her child and husband. This is especially true near the end where her lover and her are looking at the hills in the distance of Paradise and Hell. The way this story is told is remarkable and certainly one of my favorites on the album.

Other Child Ballads that are featured on this album are Fair Annie, The Broomfield Wager, The Grey Cock, The Broom Of The Cowdenowes and Jock O’Hazeldeen. If you love traditional Celtic music and songs that tell marvelous stories, this is a remarkable album and should certainly be in your collection. You will not be disappointed. With several decades of performing and recording under his belt, Maryn Wylde showcases these years of experience in this wonderful collection of timeless tales.

Furthermore, if you enjoy this album you should look at his debut solo cd, “Minstrel’s Lament,” as well as his new upcoming cd this autumn.

Artist: Martyn Wylde

Buy Album: The Child Ballads Vol. 1

Stephen Mc Sweeney is a High School English/Drama teacher. Besides writing for the Celtic MP3s Music Magazine, he enjoys acting, writing and playing Celtic music. He can be seen as one of the members of the band Terrible Musicians, where he plays percussion and mandolin